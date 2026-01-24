Mouni Roy reveals SHOCKING harassment incident from Haryana; netizens say ‘Women safety is a…’

Mouni Roy recently shared that she was harassed by some old men in Haryana event. Read on to know more about her revelation.

Actress Mouni Roy recently opened up about an unfortunate incident during an event in Karnal, Haryana. The actress alleged that she was harassed by an elderly man, who tried to touch her inappropriately while taking photos and made videos of her from a low angle during her performance. She alleged that they made lewd remarks, showed inappropriate gestures and also began name-calling. Mouni also shared her disappointment that neither family members nor the organisers had taken any steps against it. She said that she felt humiliated and traumatised.

Mouni Roy alleges harassment at event in Haryana

While sharing her disappointment, the actress took to her Instagram story and said, “Had an event at Karnal last and I am disgusted at the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked on the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures. Didn't like it when I said, ‘Sir pls remove your hand.’ On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right infront making lewd remarks showing lewd hand gestures, name calling I realised that and first politely gestured to them don't do it to which they started throwing roses at me.”

She continued, “When mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn't stop even after that and no family or organisers moved them from up front. If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. I am humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for this intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters, sisters or any family members. Shame on you!”

“We go to these events to be part of someone’s celebration. We are their guests, and yet this is how we are treated,” she added.

Her post soon went viral on social media. Netizens share their views on the harassment allegations. A user wrote on X, “Who's safe in this country???? An actress like Mouni Roy is getting abused openly in a wedding event where she was a guest performer... WOMEN SAFETY IS A JOKE.” Another tweeted, “India has Haryana and it's third rated culture which is actually uncultured. Actress Mouni Roy just updated her story of harassment at marriage function in Karnal.”

Mouni Roy’s upcoming movies

The actress will be next seen in Vishwambhara, which features Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. She will also be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres in June, this year.

