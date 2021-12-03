Bollywood celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan and others descended on the red carpet of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 and made heads turn with their stylish avatars. Also Read - Just 5 clicks of Sara Ali Khan saving her dainty outfit from the rain puddles that are relatable AF — view pics
Amayra Dastur looked hot and elegant in a one-shoulder and thigh-high slit gown.
Mouni Roy sizzled in a body-hugging outfit.
Saree-clad Adah Sharma along with her mom entertained on the drums.
Raveena Tandon was hotness personified in a shimmery outfit.
Hina Khan rocked the red carpet in an off-shoulder dress.
Sara Ali Khan looked vibrant in a printed blouse and lehenga.
Ananya Panday made heads turn in a plunging bralette and long skirt.
Shilpa Shetty set the temperatures soaring in a corset dress.
Soundarya Sharma stole many hearts with her appearance in a blouse and lehenga set.
Mrunal Thakur made everyone's heart beat faster and slower at the same time in a white saree paired with an L blouse.
