Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan and others make heads turn at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 – watch videos

Bollywood celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan and others descended on the red carpet of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 and made heads turn with their stylish avatars.