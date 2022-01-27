Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: is now a married woman! The Naagin actress finally tied the knot with her beau, Suraj Nambiar in a dreamy wedding in Goa. Wishes are pouring in for Mouni and Suraj from all corners. has also sent her best wishes to the newly married couple. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had their South Indian styled wedding early in the morning. And it is said that the Bengali wedding will take place at night. Sharing the pictures from her South Indian wedding ceremony, Mouni Roy captioned the pictures saying, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni." Check out the dreamy wedding pictures of Mouni and Suraj here: Also Read - Mouni Roy vs Katrina Kaif: Who aced yellow and white outfits better at their haldi and mehendi? Vote now

Anushka Sharma shared Mouni's post in her Instagram stories and wished them saying, "Congratulations @mouniroy & @nambiar13." The Chakda Xpress actress also penned a sweet little note for the newly married duo. "Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness!! Live in Love," Anushka added. Aww, right? the actress and Virat Kohli's relationship has always been goals for fans. And Anushka Sharma's wishes for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar is too sweet for words. Check out the snapshot of her Instagram story here: Also Read - Mouni Roy shares UNSEEN pictures from her grand wedding with Suraj Nambiar; says 'I found him at last' – view pics

Aly Goni, and more commented on Mouni's post, wishing the actress and her businessman-husband. Talking about her wedding, the actress looked really pretty in a white and red saree, which is usually the traditional attire for brides at the wedding. Suraj complimented her in a beige Kurta and pyjama. The two lovebirds look head over heels in love with each other and it's a delight to see them so happy. Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman. The duo tied the knot in Goa where all the pre-wedding functions were also held. The venue is the famous W Hotel in Goa.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding was attended by the actress' friends such as Rohini Iyer, and more.