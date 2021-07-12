Mouni Roy treats fans with her girl-next-door charm topped with stylish braids: She loves this look, do you?

If you are an avid social media user, then you just can't end your day without going through 's Instagram profile. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing app and keeps sharing stunning pictures every now and then. And today, fans were in for a treat when Mouni decided to share a few pictures to floor her admirers with her girl-next-door charm. Also Read - Mouni Roy's stylish co-ord in peach makes for a perfect airport look – view pics

In the pictures, Mouni was seen wearing a black tank top and a small gold pendant. She topped her look with stylish braids and wore a cherry lip gloss that just oozed her sex appeal. She also shared a couple of reels with the post. She looked absolutely in love with this look.

In her earlier post, Mouni revealed the way one can win her heart. She posted a picture wherein seen all dolled up in an all black ensemble sitting on a couch and gorging on some macaroons. She captioned the image, "Ways to my heart 1) get me food 2) make me food 3) be food P.s if dunno my love for food you don't know me at all x". She then posted a picture of her outfit and called herself a "black addict".

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She is now busy in Bollywood, having been a part of films such as Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China.

Speaking about her upcoming work, Mouni will be seen in 's fantasy action adventure alongside , , and , with in a cameo.