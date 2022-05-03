is gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is slated to hit the big screens on 13th May 2022. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the film, and recently, he went on the sets of Dance India Dance L'il Masters to promote the movie. The reality show is judged by , , and Remo D’Souza. Ranveer shared a few videos from the sets on his Insta story and in one of the videos he is talking about Mouni being the real reason for Global Warming. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardarshian-Pete Davidson make a romantic appearance, Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker match in skirts; Jenners make heads turn [View Pics]

He captioned the video as, "The real reason for global warming @imouniroy." In the video, Ranveer tells Mouni, " Mouni Ji, desh mein heat wave chal rahi hain, kuch toh reham karo." He further says, "Waise bhi if things get too hot in here, I have come prepared (picks up a fire extinguisher)."

Also Read - Pooja Hegde, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and other actresses who have been part of big-budget flops

Ranveer has also shared a video in which he has recreated a scene from with Sonali. Well, the actor surely knows how to grab everyone’s attention.

Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and also stars Shalini Pandey in the lead role. While talking about the film, Ranveer had earlier stated, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film that I have relished being a part of because it has again pushed me to shape-shift into becoming a character with absolutely no reference point in Hindi cinema. You have not seen a character like Jayeshbhai. He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar was initially slated to release in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Later, the makers decided to release it in 2021, but due to the second wave of Covid-19, the film was pushed once again. Now, finally, it will hit the big screens this month.