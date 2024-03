Jaya Bachchan and her interactions with the paparazzi make for videos that people watch over and over again. The lady is known to be impatient and does not entertain the requests of the paps to look right, left and centre. It is only on some select occasions that she takes requests. She is not the only yesteryear actor who is kind of abrupt with the press. We have had only examples as well. Moushumi Chatterjee was one of the guests at the Critics Choice Awards that happened in Mumbai. A very interesting incident happened on the red carpet which has left netizens amused. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s PDA put Abhishek Bachchan in an embarrassing situation; thanks to Farah Khan [Watch]

Was Moushumi Chatterjee compared to Jaya Bachchan on red carpet?

In the video, Moushumi Chatterjee is seen making an entry on the red carpet of the awards ceremony. The actress looks lovely in a cream coloured silk saree with colourful prints. It seems she is in a hurry and does not wish to pose extensively. A woman tells her that even Jaya Bachchan is always in a hurry. While her first words are not clear, she says she is a much better person. Take a look at the video share by Viral Bollywood....

Netizens in shock after seeing the video on Reddit

The clip of the video has been shared on Reddit as well. Fans of Bollywood have said how actors and actresses of the 70s had unique personality, and did not believe in diplomacy. A user wrote, "They have personality and don't give a shit what people online think about them," while another one wrote, "Pretty woman Moushumi Chatterjee...I just loved her in Mausam and that rain song was ..."Rim jhim gire saawan sulag sulag jaye mann, bheege aaj iss mausam mein lagi aisi yeh agan…On another note I love how unassuming and smiling she is with that humorous side to her. This in spite of facing so many set backs in her life, primarily losing her daughter."

On Koffee With Karan, Zeenat Aman made a hilarious comment that it looks like Jaya Bachchan and the paps have a mutual agreement that she is going to be grumpy and brash. She said she feels it is a pact.