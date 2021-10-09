Everyone and their grandmother knows the story of Rekha and 's love affair. However, there are other such unfortunate romantic tales that have plagues the Bollywood diva through her life, one of them being her really short-lived rumoured marriage with actor . Apparently, the two had tied the knot back in the late 1980s in Kolkata (then Calcutta) and then took her back to his Mumbai home to meet his mother when all hell broke loose as his mother simply couldn't accept the fact that her son had married whom she didn't approve of. Also Read - Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna claims that working with Allu Arjun has REVEALED a completely 'different side to her' – here's how

In one of Rekha's biographies titled Rekha: The Untold Story, written by Yasser Usman, it's mentioned that when Vinod Mehra brought his new bride, Rekha, to meet his mother, the latter left no stone unturned to humiliate the superstar to the point that after yelling uncontrollably and verbally abusing her, she even lifted her sandal to beat Rekha. When Rekha still bent down to touch her mother-in-law's, she immediately stepped back and warned her to never enter her home. Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt, THESE Bollywood biggies had two movies release on the same day in theatres; know how they fared at the box office

The book further states that Rekha was left so shell-shocked with the entire incident that she rushed to the elevator as a crowd had already gathered to watch the dirty laundry being washed in public. She and Vinod Mehra then parted ways amicably, after which he married Kiran. So, why did his mother react so alarmingly toward Rekha. Well, in an interview later, the actress confessed that his mother thought of her as a badnaam actress with a rotten past and a reputation of being a sex maniac. Also Read - Tiger Shroff breaks THIS personal record with Heropanti 2 – read exciting deets