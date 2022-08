has tough competition. And it is from none other than Ishan Kishan. India's cricket team won the series against Zimbabwe, and their dance in the dressing room was inspired by the Norwegian Dance Crew which is also known as The Quick Style. As we know, they love Bollywood songs and how. Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's twerking has impressed Indian fans and how. They feel that Nora Fatehi has tough competition now for her twerking and swolla dance. Netizens were also amused by the moves of Ishan Kishan. The cricketer who is from Patna is known for his moves. In fact, the Indian dressing room has a number of good dancers. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and more hotties who slay in oversized blazer

As we know, Nora Fatehi who is Bollywood's dance queen is known for her twerking and swolla. But it looks like Ishan Kishan can really hit the floor with her. Fans are laughing at how quietly KL Rahul is standing in the background. Others wondered that if this was the standard of celebration after victory against Zimbabwe what would happen if we won the World Cup 2023. Also Read - Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Malaika Arora and more go from Pooh to Parvati; shed bold avatars for desi look

Kishan stole the show. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2022

norah fatehi has got some competition pic.twitter.com/UQlbnWFVqT — Devid Worner (@RP17xVK18) August 22, 2022

Nora career in Danger — KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) August 22, 2022

India taking inspiration from Shreyas Iyer — ΗαΠ$Ηιτ (@unanonymous1234) August 22, 2022

Ishan can dance better than Nora fatehi — Viratified¹⁸ (@KichchaVinayy) August 22, 2022

Ishan Fatehi ?? — Atul Anand (@AtulAnand1999) August 22, 2022

We can see that fans are very amused by the same. India won the match by 13 runs against Zimbabwe. Indian fans are very concerned with the form of the current team. We have the world cup next year. Indian cricketers have been making news and how. First, we got the cryptic online spat between Rishabh Pant and . Then, came the reports of trouble brewing in the marriage of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma which was refuted by the couple. Also Read - Sridevi vs Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore vs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bindu vs Nora Fatehi – the bikinis have become hotter, but Bollywood actresses looked sexier before