Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave fans the good news that they have been blessed with a baby boy, Akaay Kohli. The name has caught the attention of social media. The little one was born in London. A number of known people were making posts on the arrival of the little one. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ended the suspense by revealing that they indeed became parents on February 15, 2024. This is the couple's second child. They introduced him as Vamika's little brother.

Akaay Kohli gets warm welcome during RCB match at WPL 2024

The first match of Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz was attended by a number of people in Bangalore. It saw huge crowds for a ladies match. Many believe that Virat Kohli has a huge role in promoting women's cricket in Bangalore. There were placards for Akaay Kohli as well. Since his birth, there are numerous fan clubs for him. Take a look at the warm reception RCB fans gave to the little cub of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli planning second home in London?

Many are wondering if Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to make a second home in London. He is very fond of the city. Moreover, the couple love the privacy that London offers to them. They are keen to give a very normal childhood to their children. Virat Kohli has plans to be there for some more time. The couple were seen there from November with daughter Vamika.