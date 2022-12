Malaika Arora is a well-known face in the industry. She is best known for her dance numbers like Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Anarkali Disco Chali and more. She has been a judge on several shows including India's Got Talent. Now, she is coming up with a show called Moving In With Malaika. It will air on Disney+Hotstar. There is great excitement and anticipation around the same. Well, her bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan has a piece of special advice for her. Bebo who has hosted her own talk show stated that Malla needs to let her guard down. Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Cirkus to Malaika Arora in Dabangg: Actresses who did dance performances in their husband's film

Entertainment News: 's advice to Malaika

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated that Malaika Arora is a very guarded person so she needs to let her guard down and enjoy herself. Bebo said that she needs to open up a little bit and let everyone know who she is. She further said, "As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot, and the original supermodel."Adding further, “Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because, No Guts, No Glory." Also Read - Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebrities who have been subjected to false pregnancy rumours

In the latest promo of the show, one can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and with Malaika Arora. The diva also breaks down in front of Farah Khan while having a candid chat. Also Read - Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta takes inspiration from Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty [Exclusive]

Check out Moving In With Malaika promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Recently, Malaika was in the news as rumours spread that she is expecting a baby with . The actor then took to social media to rubbish all the reports. Malaika Arora reposted the same on her social media accounts.

We all are excited for Moving In With Malaika. It sort off gives a glimpse into diva's starry life. Stay tuned!