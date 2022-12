The first episode of Malaika Arora's debut OTT show Moving In With Malaika was out today. The show is basically an insight into her private life. The lady spoke about how people knew about her from social media. This show is a deeper look into her daily life. In the first episode, she discussed trolling and how she is a constant target of hate. Malaika Arora spoke about the accident which she suffered some months back. But there are no great revelations on the show. Malaika Arora spoke about how Arbaaz Khan was supportive of her working throughout. But social media is busy making memes. Take a look at some of them... Also Read - Manish Malhotra Birthday Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others make it a starry affair [View Pics]

Such a fabricated show #MovingInWithMalaika

Everything about those who are wealthy in an underserved way is fake ? — ரௌத்திரம் பழகு ?? (@vanithaj) December 5, 2022

Who the hell is trending #MovingInWithMalaika? A paid PR agency I guess! The kind of coterie shown in the show has taken an ugly form of nepotism+gangism+ favoritism in #Bullywood. Don't just waste your time watching anything. Time is money folks! pic.twitter.com/7NyibxePrF — Anshul Singh (@anshulksingh) December 5, 2022

Well, it looks like the first episode has not impressed people much. Some days back, there were rumors that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are expecting a baby. The couple took to social media to dismiss the news. They did not mince words as they dissed the portal for making a joke of their personal lives. On the personal front, she has been happy with Arjun Kapoor for a long time now. Her Son Arhaan Khan has made an appearance on the show.