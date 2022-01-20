Mr. India starring and late is undoubtedly one of the best films made in Bollywood. The movie, which was released in 1987, was a super hit at the box office, and till now, people enjoy watching it on OTT and on television. Mr. India was produced by and directed by . Recently, Boney Kapoor got nostalgic about the film, and on Instagram shared a video with the unseen pictures from the sets of the film. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra shares best advice received from sister Priyanka Chopra that helped her in life

Kapoor captioned the post as, “It was this day in 1985 that we started shooting for Mr India , sharing some moments from the making of the film.” Well, netizens also got nostalgic after watching the video, and started commenting on the post. Also Read - Rajinikanth, Dilip Kumar, Amrish Puri and more Bollywood actors who gave up Government jobs to become actors

An Instagram user wrote, “The.Best.movie.of.indian.cinema.” Another user commented, “I love The movie and Anil ji and Sridevi ji a lot.” One fan commented, “Watching Mr India is a reference point for many people’s childhood. Even in South India.” A fan of Sridevi wrote, “Missing shridevi ma'am a lot.” Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, and more Bollywood actresses who romanced both father and son on screen – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Mr. India was a superhero film, and apart from Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, it featured in a pivotal role. The late veteran actor played the role of Mogambo in the movie, and his dialogue ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ is one of the most iconic dialogues in the history of Hindi cinema.

Also, when we talk about Mr. India, how can we forget the songs, Kate Nahin Kat Te and Hawa Hawai. Sridevi performed wonderfully in both tracks.

In 2020, had announced that he will be making a film titled Mr. India. He had then tweeted, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!” While everyone thought that the movie will be a remake or a sequel to the 1987 release Mr. India, later, Ali had cleared that his film has no connection with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer.