Mrithyunjay Vs Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Box Office Collection Day 1: Sree Vishnu’s film SMASHES records and earns...; OUTSHINES Sivaji’s thriller

Sree Vishnu's Mrithyunjay and Sivaji's Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani were released on the same day, but there is a big difference in their box office collections. Read on to know more.

Telugu action thriller film Mrithyunjay released in theatres on 6 March 2026. The film stars Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles. The film also stars Baby Uhaa, Sudharshan, Rachcha Ravi, Ayyappa, Siju, Aishwarya, Baladitya and Krishna Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film received a good response from the audience on the first day of its release.

Mrithyunjay Box Office Collection Day 1

According to reports, Mrithyunjay collected around Rs. 0.75 crore at the box office on the first day of its release. According to the report of Sacnilk, the total Telugu occupancy of the film was 19.85 percent. The morning show saw a viewership of around 18.70 percent, while it was 17.67 percent in the afternoon show. While the occupancy in the evening shows dipped slightly to 16.38 percent, it rose to 26.63 percent in the night shows, which was the highest figure for the entire day.

The film has also done well in certain areas. The occupancy of the film was recorded around 26.25 percent especially in Visakhapatnam. This clearly shows that the film has got good support among the regional audience. The makers are hoping that the film's earnings can increase further in the coming days, especially if the audience response remains positive.

All about Mrithyunjay

If we talk about the story of the film, the story of Mrithyunjay revolves around a young man who works to collect obituaries for his newspaper. For this, he attends the funeral in different disguises and gathers information from there. During this time, he starts getting clues about a serial killer and tries to catch that criminal.

Mrithyunjay Vs Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosa collection

On the other hand, on March 6, another Telugu film Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani was also released, in which Sivaji appeared in the lead role. Veteran actress Laya is also seen in the film with him. The duo has returned to the screen together after a long time. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs. 0.20 crore on the first day. The film's overall Telugu occupancy stood at around 12.99 percent with the morning shows recording 13.01 percent, afternoon shows 15.85 percent, evening shows 9.42 percent and night shows 13.67 percent.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more