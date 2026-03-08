Mrithyunjay Vs Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Box Office Collection Day 2: Sree Vishnu’s film earns 500% more than Sivaji’s thriller

Telugu cinema witnessed a box office clash as Mrithyunjay starring Sree Vishnu and Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani featuring Sivaji released on the same day. Read on to know their box office collections.

Telugu action thriller film Mrityunjay released in theatres on 6 March 2026. The film stars Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John in the lead roles. The film also features Baby Uhaa, Sudharshan, Rachcha Ravi, Ayyappa, Siju, Aishwarya, Baladitya and Krishna Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film received a good response from the audience on the first day of its release, and the earning increased on Day 2 which is the first Saturday. If we talk about the story of the film, the story of Mrityunjay revolves around a young man who works to collect obituaries for a newspaper. For this, he attends the funeral in different disguises and gathers information from there. During this time, he starts getting some clues related to a serial killer. After this, the thrill in the story increases as he tries to catch that dangerous criminal.

Mrithyunjay Box Office Collection Day 2

Talking about the box office collection, according to reports, Mrithyunjay earned around Rs 0.75 crore on the first day of release. On the second day, the film collected Rs 1.25 crore. With this, the total collection of the film in two days has reached about Rs 2.25 crore. According to the report, the overall Telugu occupancy of the film was around 24.11 percent. The morning show saw a viewership of around 16.67 percent, while the afternoon show saw a viewership of 23.96 percent. While the occupancy in the evening shows was slightly lower at around 22.26 per cent, it rose to around 33.54 per cent in the night shows, which was the highest figure for the entire day. In some areas, the film has received a good response.

The occupancy of the film, especially in Chennai, was recorded around 36 percent. This clearly shows that the film is getting good support among the regional audience and the makers are hoping that its earnings can increase further in the coming days.

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani Box Office Collection

On the other hand, on March 6, another Telugu film Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani was also released, in which Sivaji is seen in the lead role. Veteran actress Laya will also be seen in the film. The two actors are coming together on screen after a long time. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 0.20 crore on the first day. On the second day, it collected Rs 0.19 crore. The film's overall Telugu occupancy was around 14.10 percent, with 11.93 percent occupancy in the morning shows, 14.75 percent in the afternoon, 11.69 percent in the evening and around 18.01 percent in the night shows.

