Rani Mukerji is back after quite some time with Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The movie is based on a real-life incident where authorities in Norway take away the kids of an Indian couple. Anirban Bhattacharya is playing the role of the husband of Rani Mukerji. The movie is about the struggles of a couple who decide to settle in Norway. Rani Mukerji's stellar act is getting rave reviews. We know that the actress is an ace when it comes to emotional roles. Whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black or Mardaani, she never fails to deliver the goods.

Neha Dhupia who has watched the film has praised it to the nines. She tweeted that she held her children closer that night after watching the movie. It seems everyone was left with tears. She said that Rani Mukerji is brave and brilliant. Take a look at the tweets...

Im going to say it as it is #mrschatterjeevsnorway isn’t for the weak hearted but then again all us moms have superpowers but go weak in our knees for our children.I sobbed ,I cried ,I cheered,this was a story that needed to be told for #mrschatterjee and every parent out there pic.twitter.com/FSSrpfKIec — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 16, 2023

#RaniMukerji your brilliance and bravery to play this part is beyond words … all I did thru the interval and post the movie was hold you close and look at you in awe.

Thank you @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @ashimachibber @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani … pic.twitter.com/VOKwhQlooX — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 16, 2023

… thank you for telling stories the way you do. . . I left the cinema with thoughts of the unparalled strength that #mrschatterjee has led her life with …. and at the end of the night I held my children closer than ever before. ♥️? #needisaymore #mustwatch pic.twitter.com/qVekpEUQal — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has also waxed eloquent about the movie. He said his Rani has shone. He described the film as a tremendous effort.

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

An important film that speaks about a true event..#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Jo & I came out with a heavy heart.. still lost in those thoughts… kudos to the wonderful #RaniMukerji & the cast. Our best wishes to @ChibberAshima @nikkhiladvani & Team pic.twitter.com/6K7izQMee1 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 16, 2023

This is indeed heart-warming. Riteish Deshmukh, Vicky Kaushal, Tanishaa have also praised the film to the skies. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has again proved why we need more of Rani Mukerji at the theatres!