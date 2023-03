Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway trailer featuring Rani Mukerji in the lead release a few days back. The movie is a heartwarming emotional drama of a mother and her children. The story is based on real-life happenings. The first song Shubho Shubho from Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is out now. The song is a soulful track showcasing the journey of Rani Mukerji as she moves to Norway leaving Kolkata and how forms a happy family in the new country. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad to get married in November 2023? Father Rakesh Roshan reacts

The makers dropped the new song Shubho Shubho on Friday. Shubho is a Bengali world that symbolizes the ultimate translation of pure intentions and good wishes. The term signifies auspiciousness, in everything. The song displays a part of Indian culture as Debika Chatterjee and her husband move to Norway and settles down a family.

The melodious song Shubho Shubho is penned by Kausar Munir and sung by Altamash Faridi. The music is scored by music composer . Seemingly the song is set before the big incident that shakes the family separating the parents from their kids. The track summarizes their feelings and emotions as they start a new journey. It also gives a timeline of Debika Bannerjee's (played by ) journey in Norway as she embarks a new journey with her husband. She moves to a different country but holds on to her Indian cultural roots.

Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is the story of a mother fighting against the entire nation for the custody of her children. The movie is based on the real story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, whose children were taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services. The movie is directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani. It is presented by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is scheduled to hit the theaters on 17th March 2023.