Rani Mukerji is currently the talk of the town after the trailer of her movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was released today. It is one of the most-anticipated movie of the year directed by Ashima Chibber. The movie features Rani Mukerji playing the role of a mother fighting all odds for the custody of her kids. While the heartbreaking emotional drama is scheduled to release on 17th March, Karan Johar had an opportunity to watch the film and as the makers unveiled the official trailer he shared his first review.

Karan Johar is all praise for calling Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway her best performance till date. The OG Bollywood queen is back on screen with yet another stellar performance. The Dharma Productions producer shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote about the movie. KJo revealed that he had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film. He wrote, hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji's best performance till date, further added to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother.

Talking about the movie continued, stating he doesn't think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film. Appreciating Emmay entertainment who has produced the movie the filmmaker said bravo for producing their best and bravest film so far. He also praised the director Ashima Chibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance.

, , and other Bollywood celebrities too reacted to Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway trailer. Alia Bhatt is deeply moved by trailer as she shared it on her Instagram stories and wrote "Weeping! What a moving trailer!" Arjun Kapoor too followed the story path and wrote "And here we have the true story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the foster care system. Shaken to the core by the sheer emotional strength of this trailer and story. Eagerly awaiting #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway Love and luck to the entire team for this one."

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an emotional roller coaster ride helmed by Ashima Chibber. The movie is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani under the banners of Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release on 17th March 2023.