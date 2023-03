Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is the most awaited movie by Rani Mukerji after a long time. The highly anticipated movie is all to hit the theaters on 17th March 2023. Ahead of the release of the film, directed by Ashima Chibber, the special screening was held on Wednesday night at the Yash Raj Studios. The premier screening was attended by many popular Bollywood celebrities. Amongst all, star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also present and later reviewed the movie. Also Read - Did Suhana Khan borrow mom Gauri Khan’s stunning shimmery grey saree to attend BFF Ananya Panday’s cousin’s wedding festivities? [View Pics]

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are impressed with the powerful performance of Rani Mukerji. After watching Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway at the special screening on Wednesday the couple heaped praise on the film. They took to their respective Instagram handle to share their thoughts about the film and also praised ’s brilliant performance. Both are supremely amazed by the family entertainer calling it incredible. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj goes berserk after losing Choti; tells Anupama, 'Dum ghut ta hai tumhare saath iss ghar mein' leaving MaAn fans heartbroken [Watch]

Reviewing Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, shared a movie poster on her Instagram story and wrote, "What an incredible, gripping story, just captivates you, a rollercoaster of emotions. She also pressed stellar performance of Rani Mukerji stating, “no words to describe your brilliance. Spellbound.” Kaif sent huge congratulations to the entire team including director Ashima Chibber and producers Nikkhil Advani Zee studios official and Emmay Entertainment. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay unimpressed by RRR win at Oscars 2023? Avoids Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli

On the other hand, wrote, "Makes your heart go out to families which have gone through the ordeal for real! Brilliantly told and performed. Hats off to Rani Mukerji for bearing her soul out... Also @jimsarbhforreal @anirbanbhattacharyaofficial and the entire ensemble cast for their nuanced performances. @ashimachibber you are going to make people cry and love you for it. Congrats @nikkhiladvani @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment."

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is a heartwarming survival drama of a mother fighting against the nation for the custody of her child. It is based on the real-life story of a Bengali mother. Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and . The movie is directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by . Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is scheduled to release on 17th March.