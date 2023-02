Rani Mukerji is back with another stellar role on big screen with Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The much-awaited trailer of Ashima Chibber's directorial is out now. Rani Mukerji will headline the movie in a never-seen-before role. The film is an emotional roller coaster ride of a mother fighting against all odds with a country for the custody of her children. The trailer of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is finally out and people are loving it. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: Top divas who went unfiltered and flaunted their stretch marks as it is just normal [VIEW PICS]

In the last few years, the OG Queen of Bollywood has been doing some of the most incredible roles. Time and again impressed audiences with her performances and now she has returned with another fierce woman role. In Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway fights against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children. She plays the role of a Bengali woman who lives in Norway with her husband and two kids.

The story is of an ordinary housewife and a strong mother who fights the nation when her children are snatched away by child protective services. The trailer features a loving mother propelled to take on a brutal government system to win her children's custody. The emotional drama about a mother's love towards his children will leave you teary-eyed. As soon as the trailer was released people appreciated the movie and can't wait to see the heart-touching drama.

Check out the audience's reaction to Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Rani Mukerji is in great acting in mrs Chatterjee vs Norway movie and she play amazing role of mother so must watch.#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway pic.twitter.com/OXMI6dsbpq — rutu patel (@rutupat68395184) February 23, 2023

It is very emotional to see the struggle of Rani Mukerji in her new movie Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway!#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway pic.twitter.com/wkGODpaIIc — sanu (@MohdSunvej) February 23, 2023

And the original Queen is back to kill the competition..

This will work! https://t.co/q3KBUf7POQ — Perfectly Average (@manishtamancha) February 23, 2023

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The makers recite the real story of an immigrant Indian mother battling against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children in the movie.

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is a heartwrenching story directed by Ashima Chibber. Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani have bankrolled the movie under the banners of Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is scheduled to hit the theaters on 17th March 2023.