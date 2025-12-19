Mrs Deshpande: Where and How to watch Madhuri Dixit’s gritty new serial killer thriller

Madhuri Dixit makes her comeback to OTT with Mrs Deshpande. Here's the premiere time, streaming service, episode information, and all you need to know about the crime thriller.

Madhuri Dixit is set to make her comeback to the digital world with Mrs Deshpande, a highly awaited OTT debut of the year. The psychological crime thriller is set to debut on Jio Hotstar at midnight on December 19, 2025. All six episodes of the series will drop at once, providing a full binge-watch experience for fans who are super excited to witness the Bollywood star in a complex and intense character. Mrs. Deshpande marks Madhuri Dixit's return to OTT after a three-year hiatus. Her prior appearance on streaming services was in The Fame Game in 2022. Prior to this, the actress was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the big screen. In this series, Madhuri takes on a character that is quite different from her usual on-screen persona.

When and where to watch Madhuri Dixit's Mrs. Deshpande's?

The Madhuri Dixit-led film will be available only on Jio Hotstar in full HD. Audience members can begin streaming the series at 12 am on December 19. The series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and serves as an official adaptation of the renowned French mini-series La Mante, created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Nicolas Jean, and Grégoire Demaison.

In addition to Madhuri Dixit in the lead role, the series features Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Diksha Juneja in prominent supporting roles.

What is Mrs. Deshpande about?

Mrs. Deshpande centers on a convicted serial killer, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit, who is serving time in prison. The police seek her assistance as a copycat murderer starts imitating her way of committing crimes . She consents to help, but only if she can collaborate closely with her distant son, who is a police officer.

Discussing her role, Madhuri Dixit said, “I'm excited for this one because Mrs Deshpande is a character with a lot of layers. She's like an onion and as you go from episode to episode, you're peeling off the onion... literally getting to know her and who she is. I think each character is unique and because Mrs Deshpande has her own story and her own thing so I had to delve into her life and delve into her psyche to create who she is"

Created by Applause Entertainment, the show guarantees excellent production quality and a well-structured storyline. The trailer hints at a restrained, intense performance by Madhuri Dixit and a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

