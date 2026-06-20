Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush part ways: Amid breakup rumours, know truth about THIS video featuring Ajith, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur split: Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur had earlier grabbed attention after reports claimed they were dating. The rumored relationship soon emerged as a hot topic among fans.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur split: For quite some time now, both Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been making headlines for their bond which has further sparked massive curiosity among fans. Although neither of the stars addressed or confirmed the rumours, the buzz continued to grow. If recent reports are anything to go by, the rumored couple has quietly parted ways before taking things any further or making their relationship official. Even though there has been no confirmation from either side, the latest developments have added spin to the ongoing buzz around the two stars.

What do reports suggest?

As reported by Filmfare, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have reportedly taken the decision to end their alleged relationship after months of speculation. Going by recent reports, the duo has called it quits. However, the exact reason behind the reported split hasn't been shared yet. Agreed, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur had ever talked about the rumors publicly. However, their appearances together and discussions at various events has drawn massive attention from netizens. For the unversed, Dhanush’s personal life has often made headlines. Dhanush was earlier married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth's daughter. They got married on November 18, 2004, and have two children, Yatra and Linga. In 2024, their separation was finalised.

What did Dhanush-Mrunal viral video suggest?

Earlier this year, Instagram account @devaimation left many confused when an AI-generated video went viral. The video featured Mrunal and Dhanush's wedding. They even shared ‘details’ about the make-believe January 22 wedding. The post read, “Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur reportedly got married on 22nd January in a close-knit, private family ceremony in Chennai. Keeping it low-key and away from the spotlight, the wedding was attended only by family and close friends. Sources reveal that several top Kollywood stars were present to bless the couple, including Trisha Krishnan, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Thalapathy, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ajith Kumar. No official photos, no announcements — just this leaked glimpse that has taken the internet by storm ?? Private ceremony. Big emotions. One unforgettable moment.” However they did give a disclaimer at the end, “Disclaimer: This reel is AI generated and for entertainment and news-style representation only. No official confirmation has been made by the individuals involved.”

The video featured Dhanush clad in a traditional white and golden veshti while Mrunal stunned in a red saree. They sat against what looks like a wedding setting. Among the guests seen were Shruti Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan and others.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s career update

Dhanush was last seen in the main role in Kara which was directed by Vignesh Raja. The film revolves around Karasamy, a reformed thief who is forced to revisit his old ways to fulfill his father's final wish. In addition to Dhanush, the film features Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles. He will also be seen in movie, Om. It has been directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and features stars Mammootty, Sreeleela, and Sai Pallavi in key roles. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in a crucial role in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which featured Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

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