Mrunal Thakur–Dhanush wedding rumours DEBUNKED? February 2026 ceremony is...; insider REVEALS…

The speculation surrounding the marriage of South superstar Dhanush and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has finally been put to rest. Reports of their wedding on Valentine's Day, February 14th, have been completely dismissed by sources close to Dhanush, who called the claims "completely false and baseless." Recently, an ABP Nadu report claimed that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur had decided to get married on February 14, 2026. According to the report, the two were planning to tie the knot in a private ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

Mrunal Thakur–Dhanush wedding rumours debunked?

The wedding news of Dhanush and Mrunal quickly spread across the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries and also trended on social media. However, seeking clarification on these claims, Deccan Herald spoke to a close associate of Dhanush. The source categorically stated, “This is completely fake and baseless. Please don’t fall for it.” This statement has effectively put an end to the wedding rumors.

What did Mrunal Thakur say about the dating rumours with Dhanush?

This is not the first time Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's names have been linked to relationship rumors. A few months ago, reports of them allegedly dating also went viral. August 2025 witnessed Mrunal Thakur's candid clarification of the rumors through an interview. She said that Dhanush is a close friend and nothing romantic is going on between them.

Moreover, Mrunal pointed out that Dhanush's attending the premiere of her movie Son of Sardar 2 was a misunderstanding. According to the actress, Dhanush was invited to the event by actor Ajay Devgn, and he did not specifically travel from Chennai to Mumbai for her. These rumors gained further traction when a video from the film screening went viral, showing Dhanush and Mrunal interacting. Moreover, the participation of Mrunal at the Dhanush movie Tere Ishq Mein wrap-up party and her interaction with Dhanush's sisters through social media were also discussed.

However, all the rumors aside, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has declared their affair officially or otherwise. Presently, both the actors are preoccupied with their individual work and are keeping totally away from the gossip of their private lives.

