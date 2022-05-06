It's been a couple of weeks since and starrer Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu film of the same title, has been released in theatres. However, Gowtam Tinnanuri's Hindi directorial debut has failed to attract the audience into the theatres. The movie, which was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore approximately, couldn't even cross Rs 20 crore at the domestic box office till now. As Jersey is being termed as a flop, a disappointed Mrunal has opened up about the film's failure. She feels that Jersey failed at the box office probably because the Hindi version of Nani's film is being aired on television and is also available on YouTube for free. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu rejected these 10 films that became blockbuster hits

"The film is in its third week but still some people are going to watch it, and the film is slowly growing. Maybe one of the reasons (it did not work) is that the dubbed Hindi version of the film is airing on television. It's also available on YouTube. There can be other factors as well," Mrunal told TOI.

Despite the efforts, performances and promotions, Jersey failed to strike the right chord with the audience. "It is disappointing. Apart from performances, there are a number of other factors that make a film work, like positioning, marketing, etc. We spared no efforts. Maybe it's a phase. Maybe there're so many external reasons. I have no clue what is happening. But obviously, you feel a little bummed, and a little low, that maybe it could've done better because it's a good film. Honestly, I was a little low. We will work harder for the next film," Mrunal said.

Meanwhile, Mrunal recently visited a coffee house based out of Powai in Mumbai and booked tickets of her recent film Jersey for the entire staff as a gesture for their generous and friendly hospitality. She will be next in a family comedy film Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dasani followed by war drama biopic Pippa with Ishan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli.