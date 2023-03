Mrunal Thakur once lost a film to Priyanka Chopra, revealing the Sita Ramam beauty. Mrunal has come a really long way from beginning her journey from TV to films. Mrunal Thakur has been promoting her film Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the city. Recently, Mrunal also attended the News18 Rising India Summit in which she made some surprising revelations. Mrunal has proved her acting prowess in just a short span of time. She has also become quite popular in acting circles. But it was not easy for Mrunal to crack it up in the industry and she has had her share of struggles as well. One time, she lost a movie to global star Priyanka. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur recalls FIRST acting stint with Katrina Kaif; says he waited with 10 other guys [Watch Video of Ad here]

Mrunal Thakur shares she lost out on a film to Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment News is full of updates on who said what. And Mrunal Thakur of Sita Ramam and fame has also grabbed headlines for her statement. During the Rising India Summit, Mrunal shared that she lost out on a couple of good films. She took the name of Priyanka Chopra starrer . The actress shared that she had auditioned for the movie but she didn't bag it. Mrunal praised Priyanka and said that she loves her work and the actress.

Elaborating, Mrunal said that what Priyanka did in the movie, maybe she could not have been able to do it. She felt she was not ready and would also tell herself that she might not have been ready back then for such a role or a movie. "You need to work so hard to reach there. They say na God give when you (truly) value it," Mrunal said.

Mrunal Thakur in Gumraah

Mrunal stars in Gumraah which, as per Wiki, is a remake of Thadam. Gumraah stars Aditya Roy Kapur in a dual role. Mrunal plays Inspector Shivani Mathur. The film is scheduled to release on 7th April.