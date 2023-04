Mrunal Thakur has earned quite a number of fans after Sita Ramam. Fans felt she was immaculate in her performance as Princess Noor Jehan/Seetha Mahalakshmi in the movie. The film was a period romance. We saw Mrunal Thakur dressed in sarees all through the movie. She looked exceptionally pretty in every frame. Today, the actress has put a photo dump from her recent trip. It looks like she went to a beach. There are a couple of pics in a blue bikini. The actress looks like a happy beach baby and the clicks are super cute. There are other pics too. Also Read - Mrunal Thakur opens up on losing a film to Priyanka Chopra; says, 'You need to work so hard...'

But a section of her fans especially new ones after Sita Ramam are shocked and kind of disappointed with the pictures. It is extremely stupid as she has worn swimsuit before she did the movie. Some of the comments on her Instagram are hilarious. A follower even commented that if there was one actress he did not ever wish to see in a bikini it would be her. Comments like RIP Seetha Mahalakshmi and what would Ram feel if he saw the pics also made their way. She is not the only actress whom people are not able to digest in a swimsuit. There are many before her. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur recalls FIRST acting stint with Katrina Kaif; says he waited with 10 other guys [Watch Video of Ad here]

Also Read - BL Awards 2023 complete winners list: Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Fahmaan Khan, Ayesha Singh, Rishab Shetty and more win big

Mrunal Thakur has spoken about how comments about her body affected her. She has said that people would make remarks on her hips. The actress said that she got confidence in her 'Kim Kardashian body' after people told her that people strived to get a shape like that. Anyways, Mrunal Thakur has been impressed critics with one super performance after another. Sita Ramam has been one of the most watched movies of 2022. It got a great response even on OTT. The film was about Lieutenant Ram and Seetha Mahalakshmi who fell in love in a war-torn country.

The movie was shot in a gorgeous manner. Fans loved their chemistry and how cute Mrunal Thakur was in every frame. But this is not the first time she has put up pics in a swimsuit. The actress who started off from Kumkum Bhagya has posted gorgeous monokini pics in the past too!