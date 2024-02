Mrunal Thakur has amazed people with her performances in films like Love Sonia, Sita Ramam and Hi! Nanna. Along with the likes of Triptii Dimri, Sanya Malhotra she is hailed as one of the most talented outsiders in the industry. With the nepotism debate bringing in a lot of attention to the likes of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others, there are many who feel it is unfair. Discussions on how big films, scripts and brands are simply handed out to them dominate online platforms. In an interview, actress Mrunal Thakur has spoken about this phenomenon and you will agree with her point to point. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2024: Alia Bhatt in Anamika Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jadon and more - Who wore what for the big night

Mrunal Thakur in a video says that star kids are not at fault. She said they happen to be born to actors and actresses. But she says that the media interest in them is unparalleled. She said she was winning a speech after winning the Best Actress Critics Award when Janhvi Kapoor walked in. The actress said that the media simply abandoned when and ran away. Mrunal Thakur said she was in the middle of her byte. The actress said she is not jealous but this explains why star kids take precedence over others besides just the nepotism angle. Take a look at the video below...

Netizens react to Mrunal Thakur's video

Most netizens on Reddit have expressed their admiration for Mrunal Thakur. A Redditor commented, "She’s basically saying it’s not nepo kids’ or nepo launcher’s fault, it’s basically the people and media giving them more credibility and hype than non-nepo actors and actresses." Another person noticed that she was almost in tears. Someone also dragged in Rasha Thadani saying how the hype around Raveena Tandon's daughter was slowly being generated in the media. The comment read, "Media hype is 'created'. Paps are paid to cover nepo kids. Closely see how in the past one year we are seeing so much of Rasha which we did not see 2 years back. It is not organic. It is CREATED." A person lamented that even Raha Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are more famous than any other talented outsider.