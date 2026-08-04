Mrunal Thakur warns against AI deepfakes, says 'Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action'

Actress Mrunal Thakur has issued a strong warning against AI-generated deepfakes. She said that creating or sharing fake content using her identity is illegal and will result in legal action.

Mrunal Thakur warns against AI deepfakes, says 'Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action'

Artificial intelligence and deepfake content continue to raise concerns across the entertainment industry. Now, actress Mrunal Thakur has also put her opinion against the misuse of her identity through content produced by AI. The actress took to social media and issued a stern warning that whoever makes or shares deepfakes using her image may have to face legal action.

Mrunal Thakur warns against AI deepfakes

Mrunal Thakur posted a note on her Instagram Stories where she spoke about the increasing misuse of AI-generated material. The actress said that creating or circulating deepfake videos or images using her likeness is illegal and unacceptable.

She also made it clear that she will not tolerate such misuse in future. "Whoever continues to use my identity without my permission will be taken to court," Mrunal said in her statement. Her message soon caught eyeballs and triggered conversations on social media.

Mrunal Thakur’s statement goes viral

Mrunal has written, “Creating or sharing deepfake content using my identity is against the law and should cease immediately. This is a formal notice, and any further misuse of my image will lead to legal action.

Her strong stand received support from many fans online, with several people appreciating the actress for speaking openly about an issue that has affected many celebrities in recent years.

Celebrities who have raised concerns over AI misuse

Mrunal is not the first celebrity to speak out against deepfakes. In the past, several actors have taken legal steps to protect their identity, voice and image from being misused through artificial intelligence.

Stars including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan and Suniel Shetty have also raised concerns over the unauthorised use of their likeness. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna had reacted strongly after a manipulated video of her went viral, calling the incident disturbing and urging strict action against such misuse.

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming movie

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur will next be seen in Raaka, directed by Atlee Kumar. The action drama also stars Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

According to reports, the film will tell its story across two different timelines, with one set in the Puranic era and the other in the present day. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film in December 2027, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

Raaka is said to be one of the biggest projects currently in production. Reports suggest that the film is being made on a massive budget of around Rs 1000 crore. The film has already generated huge excitement among the fans with a star-studded cast and Atlee Kumar at the helm as the director. The film is one of the most awaited releases in the coming years.

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