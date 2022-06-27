Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur posted a pic in a pink bikini on her social media. The actress who said that she was wary of social media trolling, and hence did not post swimwear pics for a long time. Mrunal Thakur's pics in a bikini, crop top and pants got royally trolled. Fans started talking about how her sense of dressing just after she entered Bollywood. As we know, she is known to many as Bulbul from Kumkum Bhagya. On the show, she played the role of Pragya (Sriti Jha) sister. Mrunal Thakur broke through in films with Love Sonia. Also Read - Varisu actress Rashmika Mandanna ditches her luxury cars for a humble ride; gets mocked by netizens, 'Budget kam hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A person commented, "Who all were calling her Matka back then karwali beijatti," while another one wrote, "Abhi tak achi image thi sab bekar." Another person commented, "This is called " kya se kya hogye dekhte dekhte" Also Read - After being fat-shamed and called 'vada pav' Allu Arjun spotted spending quality time with wife Sneha Reddy and kids in London; to begin Pushpa 2 soon [View Pics]

Also Read - Shark Tank Indian judge Ashneer Grover bumps into Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Paris; actor jokes, 'yeh toh doglapan nahi...' [VIEW PICS]

Mrunal Thakur once told Times Now how she was criticized for her pear-shaped body. She said she was told to lose weight waist down. She said that she would lose weight from her face if she did that. But it would not alter the shape of her body. She was quoted as saying, "So rather than people calling me matka and me feeling bad, I take a lot of pride in it."

She said she felt thrilled when someone told her in the US that she looked like an Indian version of the Kardashians. Mrunal Thakur said, "When I was in the US, people said a lot of women pay to get that body. And now I have the confidence to post a picture and I just want to make sure that these trolls do not affect me."

Mrunal Thakur is awaiting her movie Sita Ramam with Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. Well, trolls have proved time and again that they're jobless.