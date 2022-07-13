MS Dhoni, Saif Ali Khan chill in London after first Ind vs Eng ODI with Gordon Greenidge; fans say, 'Highest point for Saif' [View Pic and Tweets]

A picture of Indian cricket's most successful limited overs captain MS Dhoni, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and West Indies batting great Gordon Greenidge from the first Ind vs Eng ODI is going viral, but trolls have found a way to turn it into something tasteless