Sushant Singh Rajput was the most sought-after actor in the industry. The late actor kept the audience entertained having featured in several movies within the time span he served. His movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. was critically acclaimed. He was appreciated for portraying the real-life character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni without errors. To get into the skin of the character Rajput stayed with the Indian cricketer and observed him. Throwback to the time of MS Dhoni movie release and SSR spoke his heart out.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrating his 42nd birthday today, was equally involved in making his biopic. He patiently answered all of Sushant Singh Rajput's questions, doubts. The actor knew Dhoni before the film but got to observe him closely and portray him on big screens. While shooting for the film both spent the majority of their time together and had moments. However one happened to be memorable. In his earlier interview with a media portal, Sushant Singh Rajput revealed his memorable moment with MS Dhoni while shooting for his biopic. The actor revealed that one of the most memorable moments was when both of them met Tamil megastar Rajinikanth.

Sushant Singh Rajput observed and absorbed Dhoni’s personality traits within to portray the character with ease. In the same interview, he also mentioned sharing similarities with the Indian cricketer. The late actor felt that he was quite similar to Dhoni in several ways. According to him, both agree on one basic issue of life. They believe the past is one and they should focus on the present. He further shared that in the times when people don’t listen to what others have to say Dhoni is actually listening and talking. And SSR has confessed that he learned the value of listening from him.

It was 14th June 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput suddenly left the entire nation in shock. The unfortunate demise of the actor was not something anyone could have thought of. It was reported that the actor died of suicide but many wondered if it was a murder however the mystery is still unsolved.