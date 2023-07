Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs no introduction. He is one of the greatest cricketers India has ever seen. The former captain of the Indian Cricket Team is loved, adored and respected by millions of his fans. He is one of those who hold a special place in everyone's hearts. Well, now that he is in his retirement zone, what's next for him? We all know that MS Dhoni has ventured into entertainment and started his own production house called Dhoni Entertainment. But will he take to acting too? Wife Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans. Also Read - MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is a ‘huge fan’ of Pushpa aka Allu Arjun, 'I grew up... '

MS Dhoni to make his acting debut?

Sakshi Dhoni has turned producer and will be backing a Tamil Film called Let's Get Married. The film is helmed by debutant Ramesh Thamilmani and has stars like Nadhiya, Harish Kalyan, Ivana, RJ Vijay and Yogi Babu playing crucial roles. Sakshi Dhoni recently attended a promotional event for the film and was her candid best. She event spoke about MS Dhoni, the films he likes and more. She was asked if MS Dhoni will ever take up acting as a career. Surprisingly, Sakshi Dhoni said that it is a possibility but only if he gets a good script. She said that he is not camera-shy and has been doing advertisements for a long time. She was quoted saying, "If there's something good, he might do it. He is not camera-shy. He has been acting in advertisements since 2006, and he is not afraid of facing the camera. So, might do it if there's something good." When asked what kind of genre he would like to choose, she said, action. MS Dhoni loves films high on action. Okay then! All the makers out there who would love to cast MS Dhoni, please make note of it.

Why did Dhoni Entertainment choose to back a Tamil fim?

Further, Sakshi Dhoni was also asked why Dhoni Entertainment chose to back a Tamil film. To this, she stated that it is because of MS Dhoni's emotional connection with the state. She mentioned that they wanted to start small and take baby steps in the industry. She said, "Also, we wanted to start in Tamil because we have an emotional connection with people here. Language has never been a problem for us. We have started this company that will last for a long time."