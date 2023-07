It is known that Indian Cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, have ventured into film production with their banner, Dhoni Entertainment. As their debut production, MS Dhoni and Sakshi will be backing the romantic film which is titled Let's Get Married, also known as LGM. Speaking at a promotional event in Hyderabad, Sakshi expressed her immense fandom for Allu Arjun. During a promotional event, Sakshi shared her admiration for Telugu actor Allu Arjun and revealed that she had watched all of his films dubbed in Hindi for the non-Telugu audience. Also Read - Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara has a Chenchu connection; here’s how

In a video shared by an Allu Arjun fan page, Sakshi responded to a question at a press meet, confirming her craze for Telugu films. She said, "You know I've seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it. But, I don't think that there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I'm a huge, huge fan." Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun LEAKS a dialogue from the film and it's as powerful as it can get [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]

The statement made by Sakshi, once again, proved that the craze for Allu Arjun is huge in north India. Not just for his performance, but also for his style and dance moves, the actor made an impact on the audience. Also Read - Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun beats Prabhas, Salman Khan and more - Here's how

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has exciting projects lined up. He is set to collaborate with filmmaker Trivikram for their fourth feature film. The untitled project will be produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Harika & Hassine Creations, respectively.

Apart from this project, Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film is scheduled to release in the summer of the following year. Additionally, he is set to feature in a big-budget film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.