Fans of Salman Khan have shipped him with a number of women. We know that he was about to get hitched to Sangeeta Bijlani once but the wedding fell off. The star became a sensation in India with his film, Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989. An old interview of Salman Khan is doing the rounds on Reddit. It seems the superstar wanted to get hitched to Juhi Chawla once. He said that in an old interview which has now resurfaced. It seems he did speak to her family but her father apparently rejected the proposal. The two have worked in movies like Andaz Apna Apna and Deewana Mastana.

Salman Khan fans react to the video

Salman Khan fans have left adorable reactions on the same. A user commented that it was easy to understand why people liked Juhi Chawla so much. The user said, "It was said in jest. But I do feel Juhi had that cute looks n playful personality with a humour which boys get attracted to. I mean Juhi's comic timing is second to Sridevi only." Another person also said that, "Salman always had so much swag and sarcasm. I don't think he's serious about the Juhi think. That s just his sense of humor style like saying he's a virgin." People also commented on his cowboy look.

Salman Khan and his relationship status

Salman Khan is now apparently in a relationship with Iulia Vantur. The Romanian lady has always said that they are just good friends. But fans feel differently on the issue. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for many years. Even now they are good friends. Likewise, Sangeeta Bijlani has a good friendship with him and his family members.