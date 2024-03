Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and more celebs have reached Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding today. More functions are being held in Jamnagar as you read that. For the past three days, the whole of Bollywood, international celebs and more have been celebrating Anant and Radhika's reunion. Last evening was more like a sangeet event. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani entertained guests with their performances. But the way it began is quite hilarious and the video is now going viral.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani turn dons

A video from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding is going viral. It is the AV before Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani took to the stage and grooved to their eternal romance song. The video begins with Ambani being a don and mouthing the Don dialogue. It is a whole set-up of an office in a palatial place. And then enters Nita Ambani and says that this Don has been caught by none other than their four little grandchildren (Isha and Akash's kids). Nita then tells Mukesh to get going as it's their Anant's sangeet. And then, Ambani says that the real Don in their lives has been and will always be Nita Ambani. When this voiceover is playing, we see Nita Ambani in full swag putting on her cool shades. The video is now going viral.

Netizens go ROFL on watching Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Netizens are having a field day after watching the video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. They cannot stop raving about the video of the Ambanis and have been sharing it on social media. They feel it is the best video from the whole pre-wedding event. Check out the reactions here:

What an event this has been!