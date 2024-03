While the entire world is immersed in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, we bring you a video which proves that although Isha, Anand, and Anant's marriage festivities are the most talked-about events, it's the love story of their parents, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, which will always be the most cherished saga. In today's world where love is losing its meaning at a rapid pace, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's proposal story proves that true love is fulfilled with innocence, determination, and sometimes even stopping the car in the middle of the road and proposing to your girl. Also Read - Have you seen THESE new videos of Shah Rukh Khan, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta from the pre-wedding party in Switzerland?

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's proposal story

In the video below, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani narrate how the former proposed to her for marriage. Mukesh recalls that the first time he saw Nita, something struck his heart, and eventually, he became more and more sure that he wants Nita as his life partner. Mukesh recalls that one fine day he and Nita were in a car. Mukesh proposed to Nita and said she had to say yes or no right now. Nita was taken aback and at first thought he was joking. However, when Mukesh stayed adamant and said he would not move the car until she replied, Nita knew Mukesh wasn't joking. Nita recalled that Mukesh proposed to her in a car amidst this massive traffic. Nita stated that eventually, she did say yes to Mukesh. She also recalled asking Mukesh at that time if she had said no, would he have asked her to move out of his car, to which Mukesh said that even if the answer was no, he would have still dropped her home. Check out the heartwarming video below.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani married in the year 1985. They are blessed with three kids, Anand Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani. While Anand and Isha are already married, currently the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani are going on in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the who's who of Bollywood and international celebrities have marked their presence