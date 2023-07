Mukesh Ambani's family took their third Rolls Royce Cullinan last June. This specific car is notable since it has a personalised licence plate and the most expensive price tag due to its many personalization choices. The new Rolls Royce Cullinan is claimed to have cost Rs 13.14 crore, according to a report by PTI.

The cost of this opulent car can rise dramatically with further optional features and customisation, even if the starting price is Rs 6.8 crore. The Ambani family's particular personalization choices are unknown, but it is obvious that the new Cullinan stands out thanks to its gorgeous Tuscan Sun colour treatment. According to reports, the paint job alone cost somewhat less than Rs. 1 crore. The car also looks to feature optional 21-inch wheels, although neither the price nor the availability of these items are made public.

One crore spent in the new paintwork of the car

Rolls Royce Cullinan sports a striking Tuscan sun color shade and according to a report in Cartoq, the car's paintwork cost around Rs 1 crore. According to several reports Mukesh bought this luxurious car as an engagement gift for his younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani welcomed daughter Isha and her twins with cars worth crores

Some of the luxurious cars that were spotted by paparazzi outside Ambani's private airport and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's house included a high-security BMW 7-Series 760Li (Rs 10 crore), a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Rs 13.8 crore) and the latest model Mercedes-Benz S-Guard (Rs 12 crore)

Registration worth Rs 20 lakh

The new Rolls Royce Cullinan has been given the registration number “0001,” which is a highly sought-after VIP number. Typically, obtaining such a number would cost Rs 4 lakh.

Rolls Royce's Collection

The Ambani family possesses one of the most extensive private collections of cars and SUVs in India. Among the numerous Rolls Royce models housed in the Ambani garage are the Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, three Rolls Royce Cullinans, and a latest-generation Phantom Extended Wheelbase, which also costs around Rs 13 crore.