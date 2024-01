Mukesh Ambani, India's celebrated business tycoon is a doting family man. Of late, we have seen netizens praising how he treats Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, the partners of his sons, Akash and Anant. Now, his elder son Akash Ambani has revealed in a hilarious manner how his father trusts his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta more than him. Well, Akash Ambani was present at an event in IIT Bombay to talk about the future of Reliance Industries Telecommunication. He said that he is not an engineer by qualification, and visiting an institute like IIT Bombay is a matter of pride for him. Later, he made a comment about dad Mukesh Ambani that will make every desi laugh. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Nita Ambani celebrates 60th birthday with Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant; netizens notice typical saas-bahu dynamics

Akash Ambani reveals Mukesh Ambani sent his bahu Shloka Mehta as a witness to check on him

Akash Ambani said that being in IIT Bombay was part of his bucket list. It seems his dad Mukesh Ambani wanted him to pursue engineering but he studied business instead. He said to be invited as a speaker in a college holding the stature of the IITs is an honour. What he said next had everyone in splits. He said Mukesh Ambani did not believe that Akash was actually invited there as a speaker, so he sent Shloka Mehta to see if it was indeed true. We must say that the tycoon has a very desi sense of humour.

Shloka Mehta, the elder bahu of the family is the daughter of Russell Mehta. Both Akash and she knew one another since childhood. Netizens were full of praise when they saw Mukesh Ambani holding the hand of his pregnant bahu as she walked on the red carpet at NMACC.

Akash Ambani on college life

While in IIT Bombay, Akash Ambani said that college was the best time of one's life. He said one should expand one's social circles while studying in college as much as one strives for best academic growth. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were blessed with a baby girl, Veda in 2023. The two have a son, Prithvi. Netizens cannot get enough of Mukesh Ambani's adorable moments with his grandkids.