Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani will turn one on December 10 that is today and his grandfather has big plans to celebrate this special day. As per reports, "120 guests will travel to Jamnagar in Private Jet. While Bollywood personalities like , , and have been invited. It is also said that Arijit Singh will do a special performance on the occasion of the little one's first birthday".

While the report also adds, The Ambani's plan to celebrate Prithvi's birthday by feeding more than 50,000 villagers in the nearby villages. The family will also be donating a lot of gifts to orphanages. Small celebrations will be held in 150 orphanages.

As per the birthday party card invitation doing the rounds on social media, Ambanis have requested all their guests to be double vaccinated. Also, they have been asked to get tested daily and they even have a team entirely dedicated to looking after this.

It is also shared that those who have will be travelling from Mumbai to attend the birthday party have asked to share their repost daily of test. Indeed the Ambanis are taking all the safety measures that is required in this coronavirus threat.

The day Shloka Ambani had delivered her baby boy, The entire Ambani family was overjoyed with this news an had released the official statement to share the happiness with their well wishers that reads, “ With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani is delighted to announce the birth of our precious baby boy! Prithvi Akash Ambani. Delighted Parents Shloka and Akash. Overjoyed Grandparents Nita Dadi & Mukesh Dada, Mona Nani & Russell Nana. Over the Moon Great-Grandparents, Purnimaben & Ravindrabhai Dalal, Rajnikaben & Arunbhai Mehta, Meenaben & Bharatbhai Mehta. Sharing the Joy Isha-Anand, Anant, Nisha-Viraj, Diya-Ayush, Alaia, Amaira & Maaia. Lots of Love Ambani & Mehta families.”

Indeed the little boy is not just born with silver spoon but a golden one or even more.