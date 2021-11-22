Mukesh Khanna calls Kangana Ranaut 'Chaaplus' for her controversial 'Bheek' remark on India's Independence

has been the wrath of Indians ever since she said that the freedom that India attained in 1947 was given to the nation as a 'bheek (handout)' by the British. While angry netizens have been slamming the actress right, left and centre, veteran actor has now called Kangana a 'Chaaplus' for her controversial remark on India's Independence. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Neha Kakkar REVEALS if she's expecting a baby with Rohanpreet Singh; John Abraham snatches fan's phone for secretly filming him and more

Condemning Kangana's statement on Instagram, Mukesh Khanna wrote in Hindi, "Many people have been asking me time and again that you have not commented on the derogatory remark made on India's independence of the country. So let me tell. I have given. But maybe not read. So thought I should say it publicly. According to me, this statement was childish. It was ridiculous. It was flattering. Was it a sign of ignorance or a side effect of the Padma Award. I don't know. But everyone knows this and also believes that our country became independent on August 15, 1947. Even trying to dress it differently would be nothing short of foolish for anyone."

He further added, "But here I would also like to disclose that whether to say or sing it.. gave us azaadi bina khadag without shield, sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamal.. is as far from reality as the above statement. The reality is that if anyone created the fear of running away in the mind of the British government, it was the sacrifice of countless revolutionaries of the country, the fear of Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj and the rebellion of his own soldiers."

"SO STOP MAKING SUCH CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT !!" Khanna concluded.

Several politicians have demanded an apology from Kangana and also made an appeal to revoke her recently conferred Padma Shri award, saying that her statement insults the sacrifice of all those freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation.