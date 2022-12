Veteran actor has come down hard on and 's Besharam Rang song from their upcoming film Pathaan. While questioning the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Mahabharat actor called the song vulgar and said that the next time the makers will bring the actors without clothes on the big screen. Also Read - Adipurush controversy: Ramanand Sagar's son defends Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer, Mukesh Khanna slams makers and more — Who said what

Criticising the song, Mukesh said that the film industry has gone haywire and it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem but it is a matter of vulgarity. He said that our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything.

"You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray," Mukesh told ABP News.

He further added that this song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. He said that the song is not for OTT platforms but for the big screen and questioned how did the censor pass it and ignored the 'deliberate provocative dressing.'

Many politicians have claimed that Besharam Rang song has been politicised because Deepika is seen wearing a saffron bikini and SRK a green shirt. They have warned that if the song has not been withdrawn, they would launch a boycott campaign against Pathaan all over the country.