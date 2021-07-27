Mukesh Khanna on Raj Kundra porn films case: If Shilpa Shetty speaks out the truth, the adult film industry will shut down

The crime branch of Mumbai Police recently recorded the statement of Raj Kundra's wife and Bollywood actress in the case related to alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps. Shilpa told the police that she did not know about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband's business. While the investigation is still on, veteran actor thinks that Shilpa must be knowing all of it and if she speaks out the truth, this adult film industry will shut down. Also Read - Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna's elder sister, Kamal Kapoor passes away due to lung congestion

"In earlier times, there was not much talk between husband and wife, but today the wife knows everything about what her husband is doing. Shilpa Shetty should know about this 120 percent. I am not saying that she is responsible for this, but if she is sincere and has the guts to speak against her husband, then she must speak because if she does, this (adult) industry will be shut down," Mukesh Khanna told ABP News in an interview.

As per the reports, Shilpa was not linked to the app business in any way. She also told police that she had resigned from the post of director of Kundra's firm Viaan Industries. The police seized a laptop from Kundra's house during search on Friday and also recovered some bank statements.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 for alleged production of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps.