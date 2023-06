Naseeruddin Shah and Mukesh Khanna are both senior actors and popular for their opinions which often hit headlines and court controversies. They both are known for making a lot of bold statements and often, their statements involve religious sentiments and the government of India. Recently, Naseeruddin Shah grabbed headlines for talking about the mood in Indian Cinema which has become Islamophobic. Mukesh Khanna came across the same. He also found an old interview of Shah talking about India being unsafe for Muslims and has hit back at the actor. Also Read - The Kerala Story row: Manoj Tiwari slams Naseeruddin Shah for his 'Nazi Germany' remark 'I say this with heavy heart...'

Mukesh Khanna slams Naseeruddin Shah

In a new video shared online by Mukesh Khanna, he called out his fellow actor and former classmate of FTII for his comments about Muslim hating that made it to entertainment news. The actor has praised Shah for his acting chops. He expressed surprise at Shah's recent statements. Mukesh Khanna wonders what has happened to Naseeruddin Shah. He shared a 2018 quote of Naseerudin wherein the veteran actor had expressed his concern for his children. Khanna also slams Shah's statement about Muslims being unsafe in India. Khanna recalls the incident of the tailor who was killed by two Muslim men. The video of which went viral online just a couple of months ago.

Mukesh Khanna also questions the recent killing of Sakshi by her boyfriend. He asks Naseeruddin Shah about the safety of Hindus. He also discussed the case of Shraddha Holkar who was killed by Aftab Poonawala. Mukesh Khanna talks about love Jihad while discussing the two killings. He also talked about the cast of Ankita Kumari and Shahrukh Hussain. Mukesh Khanna also brings up the incident of the destruction of a Hanuman temple in Kanpur. Khanna says there's no unity in Hindus but Muslims will gather right away. "Sau crore ki aabaadi hone ke baad bhi humare Hindu surakshit nahi hai." He asks Shah to stop giving such statements as he is very popular and talented actor.

Watch the video of Mukesh Khanna slamming Naseeruddin Shah here:



Mukesh Khanna claims that if anyone is unsafe it is Hindus. He says since there is no unity among Hindus, the other party takes advantage of the same and kills. Talking about Shah's statement, he said, "Muslim hating is fashionable these days, even among educated people." Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah had called The Kerala Story a propaganda film and claimed that he won't watch it.