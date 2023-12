The 'Mohan Sister's' fame Mukti Mohan got her happy ending as recently she tied knot with Kunal Thakur who was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal. Mukti recently shared her wedding pictures on social media, thus announcing to the world the news of her getting married to actor Kunal Thakur. Going by the pictures, one can sense that the Mohan's and Thakur's certainly had the time of their life. Both the families were seen enjoying and celebrating the union with utmost joy and happiness.

Kunal Ko Mili Mukti

Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan were dating each other for quite some time. While everyone knew they were good friends, not a lot of people were aware that the duo was dating each other. Even on their respective social media handle they have hardly posted or had spoken about each other. Hence when the news of their marriage was announced on social media it came as a sweet surprise to everyone. Talking about the marriage pictures, one can see Mukti and Kunal twinning as bride and groom. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor goes ROFL after Krushna Abhishek mimics Jaggu dada in the most bizarre way ever – watch

Kunal and Mukti's dreamy wedding attire

Dodging the red color, both Mukti and Kunal choose to wear light colors and we must say that it was definitely a right decision taken by them. Mukti's lehenga had a Tinch of maroon color which was further enhancing her outfit. Mukti's selection of jewelry and her on point make up gave her the perfect bride look. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Siblings Day 2022: Disha Vakani-Mayur Vakani to Mohan sisters: Meet lesser-known real-life behen-bhai jodis

Mukti Mohan became a household name when she won reality show Zara Nachke Dikha season 2. Along with being a great dancer she has also hosted and acted in many projects. She was the host of Dil Hai Hindustani 2 along with Raghav Juyal. Mukti was last seen in Lust Stories 2 where she garnered rave reviews for her performance.

Talking about Kunal he came in limelight in 2019 for his stint in Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh. He has also acted in Ekta Kapoor's television show Kasauti Zindagii Ki. He was last seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal.

Mukti is sister to Neeti and Shakti Mohan. While Neeti is a celebrated singer of Bollywood, Shakti is well known choreographer and dancer.

We wish Mukti and Kunal all the love and blessings as they embark on the beautiful journey of marriage.