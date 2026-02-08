Mumbai Court CLEARS Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo release, rejects gangster Hussain Shaikh's daughter's plea to...

Shaikh had filed a lawsuit against the movie's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, director, Vishal Bhardwaj, and writer, Hussain Zaidi, at the City Civil Court in Kalaghoda in an attempt to prevent its release.

O Romeo Release Row: A Mumbai court declined to halt the release of the film O Romeo on Saturday, February 7, refusing interim relief to Sanober Shaikh, the daughter of late gangster Hussain Shaikh (alias Hussain Ustara), who claimed the film was based on her father's life. The court determined that she could not make a case for an injunction against the film's producers and filmmakers.

She said that her journalist father was permitted to wear a bulletproof vest while working for government organisations like the Intelligence Bureau and the police. According to the lawsuit, he was slain because he threatened organised criminal syndicates, such as Dawood Ibrahim's gang.

Filmmakers deny similarity

The movie, according to the filmmakers, is a work of fiction with explicit disclaimers in Hindi and English. It does not identify the dead, nor does it purport to be a biography or have any factual resemblance to the plaintiff's father.

What did the court rule?

After hearing both sides, the court stated, “The film has already received certification from the statutory authority. The plaintiff has admittedly not challenged the said certification before the appropriate forum. The courts have consistently held that once a film is certified, prior restraint through injunctions must be exercised with extreme precaution.”

