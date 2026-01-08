Mumbai police arrest man for burglary at Abhimanyu Singh’s residence, valuable worth Rs… recovered

Abhimanyu Singh's residence was burgled after a man stole valuable items from his residence in Mumbai. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai police. Read on.

Abhimanyu Singh recently faced a huge challenge after a burglary took place at his residence. The Mumbai police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a high-value theft at the actor’s residence in the city. As per reports, the police have recovered stolen property worth Rs 1.37 crore. According to PTI, the accused has been identified as Manoj Mohan Rathod, a resident of Palghar district. Police investigations revealed that the man has a long criminal record and is allegedly linked to 14 theft cases, which were registered across Mumbai and nearby places.

Abhimanyu Singh’s burglary case

The burglary happened at Abhimanyu’s bungalow in Lokhandwala, Andheri (West), during the night of December 29 and 30. As per the police, the thief entered the house via the bathroom window and decamped with cash, silver jewellery, gold and diamonds. He also reportedly took away the safe in which the valuables were stored. As per reports, a complaint was lodged by Abhimanyu's 82-year-old mother. The police initially launched a technical investigation, analysing digital and location-based inputs to trace the suspects. After investigating for two days and conducting surveillance for two days in the locality of Palghar. Mumbai police apprehended the accused. The man said during the questioning that some of the stolen jewellery had been handed over to a jeweller and the other items were hidden at his residence.

Based on the information provided, the Mumbai police have recovered a valuable amount of Rs 1.37 crore. The investigation is still underway involving Rathod in other theft cases.

Abhimanyu Singh is a popular actor who has played several intense and negative roles onscreen. He was part of projects like Gulaal, Rakshasi, Rakta Charitra, Ladki: Dragon Girl, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Aazam, Rakta Charitra 2, Global Baba, Gangs of Banaras: The Red Land, and They Call Him OG, to name a few. The actor’s turning point was Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal, the film which released in 2009. The movie starred Piyush Mishra, Kay Kay Menon, Raj Singh Chaudhary, and Jesse Randhawa in pivotal roles. After this movie, his career changed for good. Later, he was part of many movies which gave him accolades. Abhimanyu Singh’s most recent movie was Devara: Part 1, which was released in September 2024. The movie also featured Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Shruti Marathe in key roles.

