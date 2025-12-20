Munawar Faruqui takes DIG at Elvish Yadav for NGO Scam? Says, ‘Yeh konsa dhanda…’

Munawar Faruqui recently posted a video on his stories, which made netizens speculate if it was about Elvish Yadav. Read ahead to know more.

A new internet controversy is brewing in the Indian creators’ circle right now, as Munawar Faruqui has allegedly exposed Elvish Yadav for an NGO scam. The allegation came after Friday, December 19, when Yadav shared a video with a family, who asked him for financial help. The family revealed that their child has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and hence they need an injection from the USA, which costs Rs. 9 crores. In the video, Elvish made an appeal to his audience, asking them to help out the family. Soon after this video was posted, Munawar took to his stories to reveal that there are certain NGOs out there who pay celebrities and influencers through agencies to make certain content with emotional appeal. He revealed that this helps them in collecting more donations.

Munawar’s Instagram story

In his video, Munawar said, "Humare charges bohot high hai, and they were ready to pay. Pehle toh hum iss tarah ka promotion kare hi naa. I was shocked. Ki yaar, yeh konsa dhanda chal raha hai? Ho sakta hai genuine ho ya na ho, but ilaaj ke baad ka paisa kahan jayega? (Our charges are very high, and they were ready to pay. First of all, we don’t even do this kind of promotion. I was shocked. What kind of business is this? It may or may not be genuine, but where will the money collected after the treatment go?”

‘Sick hai bhai!’

He continued, “Agar itna crowd fund jama karne wale ho, uske alawa kuch toh business motive hoga na. Sick hai bhai! Sab pagal ho chuke hai. (If you’re raising such a huge amount through crowdfunding, there has to be some other business motive behind it. It’s sick, man. Everyone has gone mad.)”

Munawar expressed his disappointment

Munawar continued, expressing his disappointment, “Just putting it out here, taaki iss tarah ki jo cheezein log kar rahe hai, sabko pata chale ki kya kar rahe hai. Yeh sahi nahi hai. Aap iss tarah ki emotional kahaniyaan suna ke, ho sakta hai uss gareeb insaan se bhi charity nikalwa loge. Mat karo na. (Just putting this out there so that everyone knows what kind of things people are doing. This is not right. By telling such emotional stories, you might even extract charity from a poor person. Don’t do this.”

Even though Munawar did not mention Elvish directly, the suspicious timing of the story made everyone speculate if it was aimed towards him. However, Munawar himself has not commented on this.

