Munawar Faruqui has been doing the rounds of the party circuit after his win on Bigg Boss 17. The winner of the show was seen at an event in Los Cabos, which was attended by a number of celebs from the world of TV and Bollywood. Orry, Munawar Faruqui and Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee came in the same car. Fans wondered what was she doing with him. While Munawar wore a white bomber jacket over white pants and a tee, Renee donned a singlet over a pair of denims. Orry wore a white and red combo. Many are surprised to see the daughter of Sushmita Sen with Munawar.

Munawar Faruqui, Renee spotted together at an event in Bandra watch video

Munawar Faruqui and his love life has been the topic of endless discussion. Ayesha Khan came on the show and said that he cheated on her when he was still dating Nazila Sitaishi. This is not all. She told Ankita Lokhande that he told his former GF that he was only interested in Ayesha Khan for physical pleasures. But both of them said there was no commitment.

Renee Sen doing theatre productions

As of now, Renee Sen is doing theatre productions. She will be seen in a show produced by Raell Padamsee. The young lady made her debut with a short film on smoking in teens. Renee Sen is also into singing. Munawar Faruqui also does a lot of theatre. It is not surprising that they could be acquaintances. Orry knows almost every star kid from Bandra to Juhu. The influencer said that he likes to be known as Orry the omnipresent. Netizens have joked about how he is seen literally everywhere.