Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi recently reunited for an advertisement shoot with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The trio, who had previously collaborated for the blockbuster comedy film franchise Munna Bhai, left their fans wondering whether it was for Munna Bhai 3. Several social media users also speculated that the collaboration might be for a special appearance of fan favourite characters Munna Bhai and Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki. While fans eagerly wait for an update on Munna Bhai 3, it is being reported that the film might never be made. The reason behind the film being shelved is reportedly a major fallout between the makers, director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Here’s why Munna Bhai 3 might ‘never’ happen

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi won over the audiences with their characters, Munna Bhai and Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS (2003). The film became a huge hit and was followed by a sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). After the success of both films, the makers were keen on making Munna Bhai 3 and the film was titled Munna Bhai Chale America. The script was also finalised and the pre-production of the movie had also begun, but the film was later put on the back burner.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Munna Bhai 3 might never be made. "There are very less chances of the third film happening now because of the fallout between Rajkummar Hirani and (producer) Vidhu Vinod Chopra," the report revealed.

It further added, “It has been several years since they parted ways following the #MeToo allegations against Hirani. In fact, there was a film with a working title Munna Bhai Chale America, but that was soon shelved without any reason. The script was finalised and the pre-production had also started, but it could not happen.”

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s successful partnership

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra share a successful working partnership over the years. The duo have collaborated for several blockbuster films including Munna Bhai films, 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). Dunki will be the first directorial venture by Rajkumar Hirani that will not be bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.