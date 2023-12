Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Wrasi starrer Munna Bhai MBBS which released in the year 2003 has completed 20 years of its release. The movie was a satirical comedy drama directed by Dunki fame Rajkumar Hirani. The film in a way revived Sanjay Dutt's Bollywood career. Till today terms like 'Jadoo ki Jhappi' from the same movie is relevant to social media users. Sanjay Dutt who penned a heartfelt note on social media as the first installment completed 20 years also wished that Munna Bhai 3 will soon see light of the day. Also Read - Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, Will Welcome To The Jungle shoot get affected? [Exclusive]

Sanjay Dutt hopes Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon

Sanjay Dutt who gave his career best performance in Munna Bhai MBBS took to social media and shared a heartwarming note where he thanked fans whose love made the film a timeless classic. In the same caption Dutt also said that he wish Munna Bhai part 3 goes on the floor soon. News of Munna Bhai 3 has been going around from quite a few years. It was reported that due to a major fallout between director Rajkumar Hirani and Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the future of third installment is highly uncertain. However, like Sanjay Dutt even we are hopeful of the day when Munna Bhai 3 will be eventually made. Check out the post below

Arshad Warsi thank fans for making Munna Circuit popular

The Munna Bhai series where Arshad Wrasi played the role of circuit was loved by all. Arshad too gain wider recognition and accolades for playing the role of Munna Bhai's friend. The actor too took his social media and expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for giving so much love to the film and his character. Check out the post below.

On work front Arshad Warsi is currently judging celebrity-based dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor will be also seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to Jungle. Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Tamil film Leo. His upcoming projects compromises of south films KD-The Devil and Baap. Like his fellow costar Arshad Wrasi, Sanjay Duttwill also feature in Welcome to Jungle.