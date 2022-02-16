Musician Nipun Divecha's showcases will fill your heart with a profusion of vim and vigour

Musicians and their events have become a part and parcel of our lives. Doubtlessly, these are the individuals who take the burden on their shoulders of making our mundane lives zestful. Music enthusiast Nipun Divecha is no different. He has been standing with the crowds at several parties and events to bestow upon them the most promising DJ night ever.

Nipun Divecha started his journey years ago, and with every passing day, his sense of electronic music grew stronger. Today, he has come out as a full-time music producer with his wisdom in music and DJing. He has art and skill flowing in his veins. Nipun Divecha has also presented the concept of "Futurism, Teleport and Hypnotics." Under these three broad concepts, he has delivered the best events of all time.

These concepts, coined by artist Nipun Divecha, are no less than festivals. They ensure replenishing your soul with a plenitude of vivacity and elation. The inspiration for the idea of Futurism lies in the artistic movement of Italian history. It’s a social movement that is conducted to give you the verve and vitality of a modern world. As Nipun Divecha says, "If you wish to explore the streets of exuberance and dynamism, attend our next Futurism."

Nipun Divecha also hosts the Teleport event. Teleport is a concert tour that promotes the idea of "dance to the dawn." It is a ritual dance to attain a hypothetical transfer of energy from one point to another, as described on its official Instagram page, @teleport.in_

One of Nipun Divecha's upcoming showcases is part of Futurism and will be happening in Esora, Mumbai. This young artist has already showcased his DJing at renowned festivals like Sunburn, Satellite, etc. Nipun Divecha also had a chance to perform with several musicians. You can also listen to some of his EP projects on Spotify. We know that the big moment is yet to come, and for that, we wish Nipun Divecha tonnes of luck.